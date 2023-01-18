There's more than one way to celebrate Lunar New Year and Kansas Day

January is Kansas’ birthday month and the Wichita Art Museum is celebrating this Saturday with Family ArtVenture: Fleeced to Meet You from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants can create Kansas-themed art, turn wheat into straw art, and learn about spinning wool with members of the Wichita Weavers, Spinners and Dyers Guild. Oh, and did I mention there will be alpacas? All the details are at wichitaartmuseum.org.

Also this Saturday is a Lunar New Year celebration at the Advanced Learning Library from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Kids, teens and their families are invited to learn about annual traditions with the Wichita Asian Association and enjoy a performance by the East High Lion Dance club. Learn more at wichitalibrary.org.

For more opportunities to celebrate Lunar New Year, check out the St. Anthony Lion and Dragon Dance Team. They have several performances lined up over the next several days. Here's a link to their schedule.

And for more Kansas Day celebrations, head to the Great Plains Nature Center on January 28 for an all ages event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be Kansas trivia and crafts, a talk about our state symbols, and guided hikes if weather allows. Details are at gpnc.org.

