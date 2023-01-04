The City of Wichita offers many ways to 'Evolve' in 2023

You can search through all the options at wichita.gov/evolve , but here’s a quick outline:

Starting with the tots age group, there’s recurring storytimes at various library branches, plus the occasional dance party and family activities. In the sports department there’s everything from tennis to tumbling, taking place at recreation centers and community facilities across the city — plus a few visual and performing arts classes.

Courtesy wichita.gov / City of Wichita

In the youth age group there are all kinds of one-off events, including a hands-on engineering demo this Saturday at the Advanced Learning Library and beaded snowflake crafting on January 12th at the Walters branch. The recurring classes in athletics, music, performing and visual arts are starting soon, so get registered at wichita.gov/evolve .

For adults there are book clubs and writing classes, Spanish language classes, and everything digital media and technology, from learning the basics of your smartphone and identity theft prevention to 3D printing and creative digital photography. City Arts offers a wide variety of art classes, so why not finally take up glassblowing or silversmithing? If you’re looking for something more physical, there’s tai chi, yoga, fencing, pickleball, belly dancing and so much more.

