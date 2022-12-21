Check out 'Books & Whatnot' and so much more at the Wichita Public Library

This Thursday is the Craft and Chill Craft Buffet at the Evergreen branch from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Teens from grades 6 to 12 are invited to hang out for some unstructured crafting. For kids in kindergarten through 5th grade, there’s a Lego Challenge from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Advanced Learning Library.

On Wednesday, December 28, there’s the Hook & Needle Friends group for needle crafters of all kinds. They meet from 10 a.m. to noon at the Alford branch. At the Rockwell branch there’s Chalk the Walls from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — it’s a freestyle art event for little ones ages two and up. And at 2:30 p.m. at the Walters branch there’s Book Bingo for early readers and their families.

Then be sure to mark your calendars for 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 5. KMUW and the Wichita Public Library are teaming up to kick off the 2023 ReadICT Challenge with a live podcast recording at the Advanced Learning Library. Sara Dixon and Daniel Pewewardy, hosts of the library’s Read. Return. Repeat. podcast, are joining KMUW’s Books & Whatnot hosts Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay. They’ll have a fun conversation about the new categories for the annual reading challenge and offer suggestions to the audience.

Details on all of these events, and even more programs and classes from the Wichita Public Library, can be found at wichitalibrary.org .

