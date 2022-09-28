Fall Nights and Cultural Festivals

The Wild Lights exhibit is back with all new light displays at the Sedgwick County Zoo. Larger-than-life illuminated sculptures are scattered throughout the zoo to enjoy after dark. The evening hours of 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. start this Friday and continue every Wednesday through Sunday until December 4. Tickets and details are at scz.org.

The Ulrich Museum of Art presents the Contemporary Indigenous Arts Festival, October 4 and 5, as part of their Myths of the West exhibit. It starts at 7:00 p.m. on the 4th with a performance by rapper and activist Frank Waln, and hoop dancers the Sampson Brothers. That’s at the Duerksen Amphitheater on the Wichita State campus. The festival continues on the 5th with a variety of workshops and programs, from sun printing with the WarClan Art Collective to screenings of Sundance’s Indigenous Short Film Tour. Registration is required due to limited space. All the details are at IndigenousArtsFestival.eventbrite.com.

Then get your spooky season started with the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Botanica. The family-friendly event features more than 1,600 carved pumpkins, plus aerial acrobatics and fire dancing performances and a Haunted Woodland Walk. It’s from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., October 12 to 15. Learn more at botanica.org.

And on Saturday, October 15, the Wichita Asian Festival is back for its 41st year. There are cultural performances, a scholarship pageant, and food, drink and art vendors from 5:00 to 9:30 p.m. at Century II. More information is at WichitaAsianAssociation.org.

Music: "Blammo" by Podington Bear

From the Free Music Archive

CC BY NC