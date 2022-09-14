Go Play Outside

© 2022 KMUW
Published September 14, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT
Here's a look at a few upcoming local events...

Start your weekend with an outdoor concert. Playing in the Park features Wichita Symphony Orchestra’s brass quintet and percussion ensemble, starting at 6:30 p.m. this Friday at Naftzger Park. Visit wichitasymphony.org to learn more.

Then on Saturday, the Great Plains Nature Center’s annual Pollinator Party is back from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Celebrate butterflies in all their pollinator glory with DIY projects, monarch tagging demos, and guided walks among the wildflowers. Details are at gpnc.org.

Also this Saturday is Wichita’s 4th annual Latinfest in Old Town Square. It’s an all day celebration of Latin culture and traditions. There will be live music, performances, authentic cuisine, and more from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find out more at latinfestict.com.

And on Sunday, Open Streets ICT returns to Douglas Avenue. From noon until 5 p.m., the street will be closed to motor vehicle traffic from Glenn Street in Delano to Bluff Street in College Hill — freeing up space for all kinds of physical activities and street vendors. Five major hubs are spread along the 4-mile stretch. Details are at openstreetsict.com.

For another chance to see the Wichita Symphony Orchestra outdoors, head to Botanica for Symphony on the Grand Lawn. The family-friendly, all-ages concert is Friday, September 30. The music of the first half takes inspiration from the botanical surroundings, while the second half will transport you to Broadway and Hollywood. Tickets are at wichitasymphony.org.

Music: "Filaments" by Podington Bear
From the Free Music Archive
CC BY NC

Jordan Kirtley
Jordan Kirtley is KMUW's Marketing Manager and the host of Next Up, a local events commentary. More casually she is known as KMUW’s “in-house artist,” having designed the many facets of KMUW’s visual identity.
