Pridegrass, Dudegrass, and no grass whatsoever

Tallgrass Film Association is teaming up with Wichita Pride and Positive Directions to present Pridegrass, August 6-7. LGBTQ+ films will be shown at the Tallgrass Film Center, starting with Esther Newton Made Me Gay. The documentary details gay liberation, AIDS activism, and life on Fire Island through Newton’s perspective. That’s followed by The Floating World — a short that follows a man working in Tokyo’s red-light quarter — and Being Thunder, a documentary about an Indigenous two-spirit teenager. More information is at tallgrassfilm.org.

There you can also find details on Dudegrass. Tallgrass’ fundraising event returns on August 13 with bowling, a screening of The Big Lebowski, plenty of white Russians, and more at Northrock Lanes. Again, details are at tallgrassfilm.org.

For a kid-friendly movie experience, head to Naftzger Park with your blankets and lawn chairs on August 4. A screening of the 2021 Disney animated musical Encanto starts at 7 p.m.

If you’d prefer a more physical activity, Wichita Park and Recreation is offering kayak tours on the Arkansas River on various dates through September 24. After a quick training you’ll embark on a leisurely tour from the Wichita Boathouse to the Keeper of the Plains and back. Spaces are limited and filling up very quickly, so if you’re interested, find the details and get registered at wichita.gov/parkandrec.

And on August 11, you can finally see a Wind Surge game with your best friend. Okay, the team you’ll actually see is the Turbo Tubs, but you can bring your dog along! It’s the first ever Bark in the Park at Riverfront Stadium. Learn more at milb.com/wichita.

Music: "My Imagination" by Rudy Love and the Love Family