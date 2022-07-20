Love Fest and Summer Vibes

This Friday at Wave is Rudy Love Music Fest . The legendary musician and beloved community member passed away in 2021. Several local musicians, including Rudy Love Jr. and the Love Family Band, are coming together to honor his legacy with a music-filled evening. Details and tickets can be found at waveict.com .

Then on Saturday, there are no shortage of events to choose from.

The Wichita Art Museum’s Summer Birthday Bash is from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Celebrate WAM's 87th year with artmaking, sweet treats, and live music by the Pan ICT Steel Band. More info is at wichitaartmuseum.org .

Next up is the ICT Block Party from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Naftzger Park. The event includes food trucks, local vendor booths, a live DJ, car show, and kids zone. Click here for details.

You can follow that up with Vamos Nomar Vibras and Vibes , hosted by Empower, a Hispanic community organization. There will be food trucks, art and live music from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. in Vamos Nomar Alley near 21st and Park Place. Click here for details.

Another option for Saturday is the Wichita Symphony’s second annual Symphony 360 . You’re invited to experience the concert like a musician with unique views - the inner circle gets you up close and personal with the orchestra and maestro, while the outer circle puts you behind the violins or beside the brass. There’s also loge stadium seating for a more traditional experience. Details and tickets are at wichitasymphony.org.

Music: "My Imagination" by Rudy Love and the Love Family