Summer at the Silver Screen

Published July 6, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT
Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
A24
Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Here's a look at several film screenings coming up in our area.

The multiverse action/comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once has received praise from critics and audiences alike since its release earlier this year. It’s playing at the Hutchinson Fox Theatre, July 8-10. Showtimes are at hutchinsonfox.com.

For the rest of this month, the Salina Art Center Cinema is showing four different movies: The Phantom of the Open, The Forgiven, Official Competition, and Brian and Charles. All the details are at salinaartcenter.org.

At the Wichita Art Museum the Mid-Kansas Jewish Federation Film Series presents Final Account on July 10. This 2021 documentary includes never-before-seen interviews with the last living generation of Hitler’s Third Reich. Reserve your spot at wichitaartmuseum.org.

At the Orpheum Theatre there’s 1967 Best Picture-winner In the Heat of the Night on Thursday, July 14. The Disney/Pixar animated movie Soul — part of the Black Lens Film Series — plays July 29. More information is at wichitaorpheum.com.

The Tallgrass Film Center is showing a few different independent movies this month — plus the top picks from the Take 36 film race and Doc Sunback Film Festival. Their lineup is at tallgrassfilm.org.

If you want to take your movie-watching experience outdoors, you can also check out Tunes and Tallgrass July 15 at the Wichita Art Museum. In addition to a screening of The Wizard of Oz, there will be food trucks, a cash bar, live music and a costume contest. Details are at wichitaartmuseum.org.

There's only so much I can fit into the time allotted for on-air commentaries, but there are so many movies playing in July! Here are a few more to check out:

Lightyear, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Jurassic World Dominion are playing now at Starlite Drive-In, with Thor: Love and Thunder joining the lineup this Friday. Showtimes are at starlitefun.com.

A 50th Anniversary screening of Cabaret starring Liza Minnelli plays July 17 and 20 at the Warren East and West. Tickets and showtimes are at regmovies.com.

Music: "Oooh Oooh" by Podington Bear. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY NC

Next Up CommentaryNext Up
Jordan Kirtley
Jordan Kirtley is KMUW's Marketing Manager and the host of Next Up, a local events commentary. More casually she is known as KMUW’s “in-house artist,” having designed the many facets of KMUW’s visual identity.
