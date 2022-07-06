Summer at the Silver Screen

The multiverse action/comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once has received praise from critics and audiences alike since its release earlier this year. It’s playing at the Hutchinson Fox Theatre, July 8-10. Showtimes are at hutchinsonfox.com .

For the rest of this month, the Salina Art Center Cinema is showing four different movies: The Phantom of the Open, The Forgiven, Official Competition, and Brian and Charles. All the details are at salinaartcenter.org .

At the Wichita Art Museum the Mid-Kansas Jewish Federation Film Series presents Final Account on July 10. This 2021 documentary includes never-before-seen interviews with the last living generation of Hitler’s Third Reich. Reserve your spot at wichitaartmuseum.org.

At the Orpheum Theatre there’s 1967 Best Picture-winner In the Heat of the Night on Thursday, July 14. The Disney/Pixar animated movie Soul — part of the Black Lens Film Series — plays July 29. More information is at wichitaorpheum.com.

The Tallgrass Film Center is showing a few different independent movies this month — plus the top picks from the Take 36 film race and Doc Sunback Film Festival. Their lineup is at tallgrassfilm.org .

If you want to take your movie-watching experience outdoors, you can also check out Tunes and Tallgrass July 15 at the Wichita Art Museum. In addition to a screening of The Wizard of Oz, there will be food trucks, a cash bar, live music and a costume contest. Details are at wichitaartmuseum.org.

There's only so much I can fit into the time allotted for on-air commentaries, but there are so many movies playing in July! Here are a few more to check out:

Lightyear, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Jurassic World Dominion are playing now at Starlite Drive-In, with Thor: Love and Thunder joining the lineup this Friday. Showtimes are at starlitefun.com .

A 50th Anniversary screening of Cabaret starring Liza Minnelli plays July 17 and 20 at the Warren East and West. Tickets and showtimes are at regmovies.com .

