Choose Your Own Adventure This Easter Weekend

With Easter Sunday coming up this weekend, Saturday is jam-packed with family-oriented events.

From 10 a.m. to noon, Unity of Wichita presents Unity for the Planet , a celebratory mash-up of Easter and Earth Day. There’s an Easter egg hunt, a bicycle obstacle course set up by Bike Walk Wichita, and other games, crafts and prizes. Learn more at unityofwichita.org .

The Derby Recreation Commission has two Easter egg hunts on Saturday: The first is at 11 a.m. at High Park in Derby, then Idlewild Park in Oaklawn at 2 p.m. Details are at derbyrec.com .

There’s also an Easter Eggstravaganza from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sedgwick County Zoo — details are at scz.org — and a Bunny Bonanza at Tanganyika Wildlife Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — more at twpark.com .

And here are a few events coming up later this month…

The season opener of Shop & Grub is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, at Naftzger Park. The monthly market — with food and drinks — continues through November. Get all the details at shopandgrub.com.

The Doc Sunback Film Festival returns to Mulvane, April 29 through May 1. The film schedule is posted at docsunbackfilmfest.com .

And Death By Chocolate returns to Exploration Place on Saturday, April 30 — this year with a Superheroes vs. Villains theme. It’s an evening in support of Exploration Place’s education programs, and includes local savory and sweet eats, live entertainment and plenty of on-theme activities. The Batcave Nightclub has piqued my interest in particular. Read all about it at exploration.org .

