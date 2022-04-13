Choose Your Own Adventure This Easter Weekend
With Easter Sunday coming up this weekend, Saturday is jam-packed with family-oriented events.
From 10 a.m. to noon, Unity of Wichita presents Unity for the Planet, a celebratory mash-up of Easter and Earth Day. There’s an Easter egg hunt, a bicycle obstacle course set up by Bike Walk Wichita, and other games, crafts and prizes. Learn more at unityofwichita.org.
The Derby Recreation Commission has two Easter egg hunts on Saturday: The first is at 11 a.m. at High Park in Derby, then Idlewild Park in Oaklawn at 2 p.m. Details are at derbyrec.com.
There’s also an Easter Eggstravaganza from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sedgwick County Zoo — details are at scz.org — and a Bunny Bonanza at Tanganyika Wildlife Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — more at twpark.com.
And here are a few events coming up later this month…
The season opener of Shop & Grub is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, at Naftzger Park. The monthly market — with food and drinks — continues through November. Get all the details at shopandgrub.com.
The Doc Sunback Film Festival returns to Mulvane, April 29 through May 1. The film schedule is posted at docsunbackfilmfest.com.
And Death By Chocolate returns to Exploration Place on Saturday, April 30 — this year with a Superheroes vs. Villains theme. It’s an evening in support of Exploration Place’s education programs, and includes local savory and sweet eats, live entertainment and plenty of on-theme activities. The Batcave Nightclub has piqued my interest in particular. Read all about it at exploration.org.
