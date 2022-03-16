All Things Oscars And Wichita Chamber Music Festival

In advance of this year’s Academy Awards, the Wichita Public Library is offering screenings of the short films nominated in the Animated, Live Action, and Documentary categories for the 36th year. There are two all day screenings from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 19 and March 26. Or, you can watch just the Docs starting at 10:30 a.m. on March 21, and the Animated and Live Action shorts starting at 1 p.m. on March 24. All screenings take place at the Advanced Learning Library. More information is at wichitalibrary.org/academyawards.

If you want to keep the Oscar events going, there’s Tallgrass Film Festival’s And The Award Goes To… Party at Mark Arts on March 27. Attendees can watch the awards while enjoying heavy appetizers, drinks and dessert. Tickets are at tallgrassfilm.org.

Next up, Wichita Chamber Music Festival presents Music and the Senses April 1-3. The series starts with a classics concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 1, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. On Saturday, April 2, there’s an interactive children’s concert and story time at 10 a.m. at Watermark Books, a yoga and live music experience at 1 p.m. at Limitless Yoga, and a gala dinner at 7 p.m. at Odd Fellow Hall. The dinner features a cocktail hour and four courses paired with live music. Last in the series is a live art experience from 2 to 4 p.m. at Gallery XII on Sunday, April 3. All the details are at wichitacmf.org.