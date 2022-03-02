Good Things Come In Fours

This Friday marks the start of a four-part series from W, a community of young professionals, titled Caution: Falling Glass. There’s a conversation with a local professional woman every Friday in March at Groover Labs. Up first is Danielle Johnson , with Emily Hurst, Micaela Ramirez, and Lily Wu later in the month. Details are at wyoungpros.com .

Another four-part series happening in March is The Chefs & The Meatless Dishes. These hands-on cooking lessons focus on vegetarian and vegan recipes. The first class makes quinoa stuffed bell peppers on Thursday, March 10, at the Christian Faith Centre. The other classes include channa masala, french toast, and red velvet cupcakes. You can sign up for one or all four.

This year’s NEA Big Read Wichita selection is The House on Mango Street by Sandra Cisneros. Mama.film has curated a series of short films with related themes that you can stream online March 4-8. There’s also a filmmaker Q&A at 5:00 p.m. on March 5. Details on this and many more Big Read events are at wichitalibrary.org .

And The Give Back Food Drive is this Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at WAVE. It’s an all-ages concert in support of Paxton’s Blessing Box. Entry is a monetary or non-perishable food donation. Head back to WAVE the following Saturday, March 12, for a concert with Gooding, a rock trio based in Nashville with Wichita roots. Details on both events are at waveict.com.

