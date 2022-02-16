Balloon Rooms, Bluegrass and a Live Discussion of the Film ‘Sankofa’

If you’ve seen an over-the-top balloon display around town, it’s likely that the local party supplies shop Love of Character is behind it. For just the month of February they’ve built Lala Loona, an immersive balloon experience that includes 12 themed rooms filled with “your wildest balloon dreams.” It’s in suite 100 of Bradley Fair on Rock road, next to Trader Joe's. You can learn more and find tickets at loveofcharacter.com.

The Kansas Bluegrass Association presents the 32nd Annual Winterfest Bluegrass Festival this Friday and Saturday at the Wichita Marriott. Starting with concerts at 6 p.m. Friday, the weekend also includes workshops for adults and kids, jam sessions, and a youth showcase. Tickets are at kansasbluegrass.org.

This Sunday at 5 p.m., the WSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion presents a screening of the film Sankofa, in partnership with mama.film and the WSU Office of Engagement. The 1993 Ethiopian-produced drama follows a young model as she is mystically transported into the past and enslaved on a plantation. The screening is on the WSU campus in Hubbard Hall 208.

A follow-up conversation takes place the next day, February 21, at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. The panel discussion will cover views on Black emancipation at the time the film was released and in the 21st century. If you’re unable to attend the screening, Sankofa is currently streaming on Netflix. Registration for both events is at wichita.edu/odievents.

-

Music: Music: "Bear Funk" by Crowander. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY-NC 4.0