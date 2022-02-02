February Brings 'Art That Touches Your Heart' and a 'Snow Day'

The 11th annual Art That Touches Your Heart exhibit is on display through February 25. The 19 participating artists come from all over the country—including Wichita—and portray a wide range of contemporary African American experiences. You can meet the artists at a reception this Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Find out more at wichita.gov/cityarts.

This Saturday it’s “familiar themes from the silver screen” as the Wichita Symphony Orchestra performs Movie Music! at 7:30 p.m. at Century II Concert Hall. Hear scores from Mission Impossible, The Lord of The Rings, Schindler’s List and more. Details are at wichitasymphony.org.

Although we can expect freezing temps, there’s no snowfall currently in the forecast for this weekend — unless you’re counting Wichita Snow Day at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum. Snow Bros Snowmakers are bringing the artificial snow this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If artificial snow sledding sounds like your cup of hot chocolate, you’ll need to bring a nonmetal sled and fill out a waiver . Oh, and Sunflower Espresso will be selling coffee and hot chocolate too.

Next up, the Harlem Globetrotters are bringing “jaw-dropping swag and rim-rattling dunks” to Intrust Bank Arena on February 11. Hopefully I don’t need to explain who the Globetrotters are — especially since Wichita’s own Lynette Woodard was their first female member — but you can find out more at intrustbankarena.com.

