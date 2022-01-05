© 2022 KMUW
Wichita Public Library offers more than books

Published January 5, 2022 at 12:00 AM CST
From preschool to adulthood, Wichita Public Library has several programs for connecting and learning virtually.

For ages 2-6, there’s a live storytime every Friday at 10:30 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page. There’s a STEAM activity — that’s science, technology, engineering, art and math — every month for ages 5-8. Pick up your kit at the library to follow along with a live demonstration on January 15 at 2:30 p.m. Ages 9-11 can meet up on Zoom on January 12 at 5 p.m. for a Wish Upon a Star origami craft project.

For middle schoolers, there’s the Book Box Club. January’s theme is Hearts & Heartbreak. Participants pick up a box of items at the library anytime during the week before, then meet up on Zoom on January 20 at 4 p.m. to discuss and play games.

For teens, there’s a journaling club that meets on Zoom on January 25, and a Getting the Job virtual event on January 31 that will provide resume and interview advice.

If you’re willing to meet in-person, there’s a monthly Cosplay Maker Club for ages 12-18. Get tips on making costumes and props and use the library’s maker tools on January 14 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Advanced Learning Library.

And for adults, there’s a Zoom conversation with Denise NeilWichita Eagle writer and author of Classic Restaurants of Wichita — on January 22 at 2:30 p.m.

Most events require advance registration. All the details can be found at wichitalibrary.org.

