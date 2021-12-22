Get into the holiday spirit with an eight-hour listening party

I’ll admit that I’m not familiar with Lars Gotrich of NPR Music, or his weekly Viking’s Choice playlist — but after hearing about his upcoming listening party, I may have to become a regular listener. The Viking’s Choice Holiday Special is a live, eight-hour holiday music marathon on Thursday, December 23, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. central time. We’re told to expect the unexpected — with holiday classics, originals and covers from all kinds of genres — and call-ins from musicians and other NPR staffers to keep things interesting. You can RSVP at nprpresents.org and watch on NPR Music’s YouTube Channel .

If you need something entertaining for the kids this coming weekend, there’s Winter Art Mania at the Wichita Art Museum. “There’s Gnome Place Like Home for the Holidays” is the theme, with artmaking stations throughout the museum and a mystery message quest in the art garden. It’s from 1 to 4 on December 26, with the animated kids movie Gnomeo and Juliet playing at 1 and 2:30. More information is at wichitaartmuseum.org .

And here’s an event to keep in mind as we look ahead to 2022: the Martin Luther King Day of Service takes place on January 17. Volunteers age 10 and up can join Wichita Habitat for Humanity and Volunteer Kansas in constructing the interior and exterior walls of two homes. The event is expected to bring together over 150 volunteers inside the Century II expo hall. You can find more details and register to help at volunteerkansas.org .

Music: "Toboggan" by Podington Bear. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY NC