Next Up: WAM's Art Chatter is 10 years old, and it's still going strong

This Friday’s event is not only that, but it’s also the final group of creatives convened by WAM’s executive director Dr. Patricia McDonnell.

Dr. McDonnell will soon start the process of retiring — but no worries — Art Chatter will carry on under new management.

More on this Friday’s event — featuring presentations from local creatives like photographer Larry Schwarm and designer Sonia Greteman — can be found at wichitaartmuseum.org .

The Air Capital Comic Con is this weekend at Century 2 Exhibition Hall, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. It’s billed not just as a comic book expo, but a celebration of pop culture, cosplay and gaming. Details are at aircapcomiccon.com.

As December approaches, I’ll share some suggestions for shopping local:

Holiday season at the Old Town Farm and Art Market at 1st and Mosley continues from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on each of the first three Sundays in November and December. More details are at oldtownfarmandartmarket.com

Sunflower Espresso is hosting a few mini holiday markets at their downtown cafe at 500 S. Topeka. Local vendors will be set up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 14, December 12 and December 19.

And the 27th annual Wichita Alternative Gift Market is this Sunday at Hillside Christian Church at Douglas and Rock. You can shop for charitable gifts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, or online anytime at alternativegifts.org.

-

Music: "Good Times" by Podington Bear. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY NC