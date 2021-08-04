Next Up: August Is Heating Up With Events

© 2021 KMUW
Published August 4, 2021
There are two more chances to participate in mama.film’s movie trivia night: tomorrow, August 5, and Thursday, August 19. The series is hosted by Hugo Phan of the KMUW Movie Club. This Thursday’s theme is general movie trivia, and August 19 is all about horror movies. Register in teams of up to five people at mama.film.

Roxy’s Downtown starts their run of Little Shop of Horrors tomorrow, August 5. The production is said to have a slightly darker interpretation of the already pretty dark classic musical. It runs through August 22; tickets are at roxysdowntown.com.

Wichita’s First Friday gallery crawl is back on August 6, with art exhibitions and receptions popping up all over town. Look for a list of locations at firstfridayict.org.

Back in June, a new monthly market started at Naftzger Park. Dubbed Shop & Grub, it continues every third Sunday through October. The next event is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 15, and features local and regional merchants, food trucks and alcohol. Get details, or apply to be a vendor, at shopandgrub.com.

And the Tallgrass Film Association’s Take 36 Film Competition gets underway Friday, August 13. Teams will compete by writing, shooting and editing a 6-minute short film in less than 36 hours. The top ten submissions will be screened and critiqued live in front of an audience at Wave — and offered virtually — on Sunday, August 15. There’s still time to sign up. Details are at tallgrassfilm.org.

Jordan Kirtley
Jordan Kirtley is an artist and designer native to Wichita. Jordan graduated from Wichita State University in 2014 with a Bachelor of Arts in studio art and a minor in entrepreneurship. Since January 2015, she has held various roles at KMUW, the first being graduate student intern and the most recent being Marketing Manager. More casually she is known as KMUW’s “in-house artist,” having designed the latest iteration of the KMUW logo and the graphics for KMUW’s many podcasts and programs. Her favorite design thus far is a tie between My Fellow Kansans and Hindsight: Looking Back on 100 Years of Women's Suffrage.
