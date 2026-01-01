© 2026 KMUW
Movie Review

An alternative best of the year list

By Fletcher Powell
Published January 1, 2026 at 12:00 AM CST
Music Box Films

Each year, like to celebrate those movies that gave me the most personal enjoyment last year. Not necessarily a top five, but a most fun five. So here are my favorites for 2025.

In March, Steven Soderbergh released what was already his second movie that year, the spy thriller Black Bag. Soderbergh is justifiably known for being one of the most stylish directors of the past few decades, and this movie just reinforces that reputation, showing off the absurd ease with which he makes us feel incredibly cool as we watch his movies.

Stanley Nelson and Nicole London’s documentary We Want the Funk! came my way in April, and it’s an ideal example of the form, a music documentary that puts its subject into social, cultural, political, and historical context, all while bringing us the stankiest grooves imaginable.

Early in the 2025 baseball season came Eephus, one of the best baseball movies you’ll ever see, a film that follows a single game between two beer league teams on the final day of their final season before the baseball field is demolished. It’s funny, and sad, and opens us up to all sorts of unexpected feelings.

I mentioned Steven Soderbergh’s style, but if we’re talking style, there’s no one like Spike Lee. And in September, I saw what may be his best movie in decades, the crime thriller Highest 2 Lowest. Lee is good at a lot of things, but when his sense of rhythm, music, crackling visuals, and his love of experimentation all come together, there’s no one like him.

And then right at the end of the year I caught Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon, which stars Ethan Hawke as the famed lyricist Lorenz Hart on the night his former partner, Richard Rodgers, opened Oklahoma! with new partner Oscar Hammerstein. This is career-best work for Hawke and the whole thing is as purely delightful as anything I saw in 2025.

Movie Review CommentaryArts and Culturemovies
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
