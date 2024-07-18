© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stay tuned to KMUW and NPR for the latest developments from the Republican National Convention.
Movie Review

The success of ‘Oddity’ hinges on one great decision

By Fletcher Powell
Published July 18, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Carolyn Bracken in Damian McCarthy’s "ODDITY."
Courtesy of Colm Hogan
/
An IFC Films and Shudder Release
Carolyn Bracken in Damian McCarthy’s "ODDITY."

The cleverest thing in the new horror movie Oddity is when director Damian McCarthy places an object in the middle of the room and then largely doesn’t move it. And this is clever—by having this bizarre object constantly there, mostly static, it throws us off balance, making us far more susceptible to those parts of horror movies most of us are used to by now. The tension grows more tense and the jump scares make us jump just a little more as we lean forward, waiting for this potential energy to explode.

We open on an enormous, creepy house in the woods in Ireland, which is always a great place to start. Soon, a woman is murdered there, supposedly by a recently released inmate from a mental institution for criminals. The woman’s husband is a doctor at that institution, and a year after the killing he goes to visit the woman’s twin sister, a blind medium who owns a nearby curiosity shop. As it turns out, the suspected murderer was, himself, murdered, having his head smashed in, with the only thing remaining being his ghastly fake eye, which the doctor has procured and is now handing off to the psychic sister, who claims she can relive someone’s experiences by touching their possessions. Not long after, she shows up at the doctor’s creepy house with a large wooden chest and a few things on her mind.

McCarthy does a delightful job creating a kind of gothic, spooky tone with his brown and black and gray color palette and his flickering lights. And he handles that bizarre static object masterfully, with one scene in particular sure to have audience members actually yelling at the screen. That it all ends up playing out more or less the way we expect is a slight letdown, if only because all of the work he does beforehand raises the possibility of a much stranger conclusion, and it maybe even undermines that work. But that’s ultimately a small complaint about a fun, scary ghost story that makes one incredibly smart decision.

Oddity is in theaters July 19th.

Tags
Movie Review CommentaryArts and Culturemovies
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell