Quiara Alegria Hudes on 'The White Hot'

Quiara Alegria Hudes is Pulitzer Prize–winner for Drama and a Tony Award–winner for Best Musical. She’s been a writer for more than 20 years, but she recently tried her hand on a new literary form… the novel. Her new book, The White Hot, is a letter from a mother to her daughter, explaining why she, as a 26-year-old, left her daughter 8 years prior. I recently spoke with Quiara Alegria Hudes and here’s our conversation.

The White Hot by Quiara Alegria Hudes was published by One World.

Suzanne Perez reviewedThe Correspondent by Virginia Evans, which was published by Crown.

Holland Saltsman, owner of The Novel Neighbor in St. Louis, Missouri, joined us with these book recommendations.



