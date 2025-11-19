© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Quiara Alegria Hudes on 'The White Hot'

By Beth Golay
Published November 19, 2025 at 12:59 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Quiara Alegria Hudes is the author of 'The White Hot'
Emma Pratte
Quiara Alegria Hudes is the author of 'The White Hot'

Quiara Alegria Hudes is Pulitzer Prize–winner for Drama and a Tony Award–winner for Best Musical. She’s been a writer for more than 20 years, but she recently tried her hand on a new literary form… the novel. Her new book, The White Hot, is a letter from a mother to her daughter, explaining why she, as a 26-year-old, left her daughter 8 years prior. I recently spoke with Quiara Alegria Hudes and here’s our conversation.

The White Hot by Quiara Alegria Hudes was published by One World.

Suzanne Perez reviewedThe Correspondent by Virginia Evans, which was published by Crown.

Holland Saltsman, owner of The Novel Neighbor in St. Louis, Missouri, joined us with these book recommendations.

  • Paper Girl by Beth Macy
  • Lost Souls Meet Under A Full Moon by Mizuki Tsujimura
  • On Drugs: Psychedelics, Philosophy, and the Nature of Reality by Justin Smith-Ruiu
  • The English Masterpiece by Katherine Reay
  • Alchemy of Secrets by Stephanie Garber
  • Double the Danger and Zero Zucchini by Betsy Uhrig
  • Fire, Sword and Sea by Vanessa Riley
  • Good People by Patmeena Sabit
  • Book of Lives: A Memoir of Sorts by Margaret Atwood
  • The Uncool by Cameron Crowe

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay

Marginalia
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay