© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia.png
Marginalia

Amor Towles on his third novel, 'The Lincoln Highway'

Published January 4, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
AmorTowles.png
Dmitri Kasterine
/
amortowles.com
Amor Towles, author of 'The Lincoln Highway'

Author Amor Towles worked as an investment professional for over twenty years before he took the literary world by storm with his 2011 bestseller, Rules of Civility. And his 2016 novel, A Gentleman in Moscow, was on the bestseller list for 2 years. Towles' third novel, The Lincoln Highway, was released recently, and I spoke with the novelist about his work. Here’s our conversation.

The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles was published by Viking.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson and Karlee Cooper - producers
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Tags

MarginaliaArts and Culturebooks
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong. You can also find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay