Amor Towles on his third novel, 'The Lincoln Highway'

Author Amor Towles worked as an investment professional for over twenty years before he took the literary world by storm with his 2011 bestseller, Rules of Civility. And his 2016 novel, A Gentleman in Moscow, was on the bestseller list for 2 years. Towles' third novel, The Lincoln Highway, was released recently, and I spoke with the novelist about his work. Here’s our conversation.

The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles was published by Viking.

