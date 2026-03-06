Into Music: Oliver Wakeman

Oliver Wakeman celebrates 20 years of his album Mother’s Ruin with a newly remixed, remastered and expanded version of the record titled Mother’s Ruin: 20th Anniversary Edition, which is out March 13. In addition to the record release, Wakeman will team up with his father, Rick Wakeman, for a run of U.S. concert dates beginning just as this new version of Mother’s Ruin is commercially available. Dubbed Wakeman & Son, the shows will provide audiences a rare opportunity to see the two men play side by side.

Like his father, the younger Wakeman has served as a member of both The Strawbs and Yes and will celebrate both his time with and appreciation for the latter band via U.K. concerts this spring and fall titled the From a Page tour which will also highlight his original works. We discussed revisiting Mother’s Ruin, the upcoming U.S. tour, and Wakeman’s love for the American band Styx on this episode of Into Music.

