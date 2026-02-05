Into Music: Michael Hampton

Michael Hampton is a multi-instrumentalist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. Hampton is longtime guitarist with Parliament-Funkadelic, first joining the George Clinton universe at age 17 and was soon dubbed Kidd Funkadelic. In late 2025, he issued the EP Into The Public Domain, which will soon by followed by another EP and, later in 2026, a full-length album.

Among the song’s he’s written for Funkadelic are “Who Says a Funk Band Can’t Play Rock?!” and “Funk Gets Stronger.” His lead guitar work can be heard on Dr. Dre’s “Let Me Ride,” which samples Parliament’s “Mother Ship Connection,” Ice Cube’s “Bop Gun,” which employs elements of “One Nation Under A Groove,” and Digital Underground’s “Kiss You Back,” which features elements of “(Not Just) Knee Deep.”

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen