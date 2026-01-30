Into Music: Ailbhe Reddy

Irish singer-songwriter Ailbhe Reddy’s latest album is Kiss Big. Inspired the end of a romantic relationship and the changes, frustrations, disappointments and, ultimately, healing that followed, the record avoids the typical breakup tropes and is buoyed by a sense of resolve and, maybe, makes the argument that discovering who we are when we’re in love and who we are when aren’t are ever-unfolding processes. On this episode, Reddy discusses the LP’s themes, her musical history, and the song that became the album’s emotional core.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen