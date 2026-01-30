© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Ailbhe Reddy

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published January 30, 2026 at 2:15 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Su Mustecaplioglu

Irish singer-songwriter Ailbhe Reddy’s latest album is Kiss Big. Inspired the end of a romantic relationship and the changes, frustrations, disappointments and, ultimately, healing that followed, the record avoids the typical breakup tropes and is buoyed by a sense of resolve and, maybe, makes the argument that discovering who we are when we’re in love and who we are when aren’t are ever-unfolding processes. On this episode, Reddy discusses the LP’s themes, her musical history, and the song that became the album’s emotional core.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Arts and CultureCultural ShortsCommentary
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin