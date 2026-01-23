Into Music: Ben Vaughn

Ben Vaughn is a musician, producer, composer and radio host who has just launched the new podcast series Straight From The Hat With Ben Vaughn. The premise is simple: Co-host and fellow music aficionado/historian Laura Pochodylo draws a name from a hat which in turn sparks Vaughn to tell a story about that particular person or moment in his multi-decades career. Vaughn recently spoke about the series as well as his encounters with legends such as Arthur Alexander and Gene Pitney plus his time composing music for television, which included work on the hit NBC series Third Rock From The Sun. (Vaughn also worked on That ‘70s Show and Grounded For Life among others.)

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen