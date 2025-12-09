Into Music: Josh Bloom

Josh Bloom is a longtime publicist and now the author of The Apples In Stereo, the first ever biography of the Elephant 6 band. Featuring material culled from interviews with Robert Schneider and contributions from other key members, Bloom’s approach results in a work that is anything but a typical rock biography. Bloom recently spoke about the inspiration for the book as well as his longtime ties to The Apples In Stereo.

