Into Music: Josh Bloom

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published December 9, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
Josh Bloom is a longtime publicist and now the author of The Apples In Stereo, the first ever biography of the Elephant 6 band. Featuring material culled from interviews with Robert Schneider and contributions from other key members, Bloom’s approach results in a work that is anything but a typical rock biography. Bloom recently spoke about the inspiration for the book as well as his longtime ties to The Apples In Stereo.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
