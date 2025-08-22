Into Music: Katie Boeck

Katie Boeck is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter and actress who recently released the single “Dust,” which was produced by Shane Leonard (Anna Tivel, Humbird) at his home studio in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Boeck has appeared on the stage in Duncan Sheik’s acclaimed musical Spring Awakening and continues to write and record new music in Nashville. She recently discussed the origins and recording of “Dust” as well as maintaining an open mind about her creative process.

