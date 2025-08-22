© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Katie Boeck

Published August 22, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
New Form Studios.

Into Music: Katie Boeck

Katie Boeck is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter and actress who recently released the single “Dust,” which was produced by Shane Leonard (Anna Tivel, Humbird) at his home studio in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Boeck has appeared on the stage in Duncan Sheik’s acclaimed musical Spring Awakening and continues to write and record new music in Nashville. She recently discussed the origins and recording of “Dust” as well as maintaining an open mind about her creative process.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Cultural ShortsArts and CultureCommentary