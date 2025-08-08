Into Music: James Bookert

James Bookert, whose new album, Nights and Weekends, under the San Gabriel moniker, is out August 15, was a longtime member of the Austin, Texas band Whiskey Shivers. When the group’s plans for a 2020 European tour were scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bookert took a job at a liquor store where he worked on the material that would become Nights and Weekends. After suffering some health setbacks Bookert opted to make San Gabriel his primary musical pursuit.

