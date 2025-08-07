Into Music: Michael Kiske

Michael Kiske joined the legendary German metal band Helloween in 1986 and remained with the group until 1993. After his departure, he worked on a variety of musical projects, including with Avantasia and Unisonic, then returned to Helloween in 2017 where he now serves as co-lead vocalist with Andi Deris and Kai Hansen. Helloween’s latest studio offering, Giants & Monsters, is out August 29 on Reigning Phoenix Music. Kiske recently chatted with me about his early appreciation for Elvis Presley, how travel has impacted his intellectual life and the importance of continued self-education.

