Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: 3 Pairs of Boots (Andrew Stern and Laura Arias)

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 11, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Eric Wolfinger

Andrew Stern and Laura Arias are the husband and wife duo at the heart of 3 Pairs of Boots. The San Francisco-based pair have just released their latest album, Boot Scootin’. In this conversation, we discuss their creative process, perfectionism, and how their lives have changed as empty nesters.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production assistance: Lu Anne Stephens
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Into Music
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
