Into Music: 3 Pairs of Boots (Andrew Stern and Laura Arias)

Andrew Stern and Laura Arias are the husband and wife duo at the heart of 3 Pairs of Boots. The San Francisco-based pair have just released their latest album, Boot Scootin’. In this conversation, we discuss their creative process, perfectionism, and how their lives have changed as empty nesters.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Production assistance: Lu Anne Stephens

Theme music: Torin Andersen

