Let's hike a path less traveled through a lesser-known Wichita park

Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW

It’s 7:30 on a weekday morning and several people are on the main path at Pawnee Prairie Park … couples, people alone or walking their dogs.

We’re in the north section of the park, which has a wide cement path, with smaller horse trails that branch off into the woods.

This park is a favorite of local equestrians, but hikers are welcome on all the paths and trails. This morning, we’re joined by Bill Barnett. His website, The Wilderness Hiker , includes photos and videos of his travels across the country. Pawnee Prairie is one of his favorite Kansas spots.

“There's two really nice parks here in the Wichita area,” Barnett said. “There's Chisholm Creek Park and Pawnee Prairie Park. And if you want to get in nature, they're wonderful. And they're just right in town.”

As we get underway, there are the usual sounds of nature – birds and bugs – and in the background you can hear some traffic from Tyler Road. You can also hear planes taking off and landing; the park is just west of Eisenhower National Airport.

1 of 5 — peek at creek.png Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW 2 of 5 — pretty woods.png Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW 3 of 5 — creek.png Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW 4 of 5 — horse trail.png Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW 5 of 5 — bridge.png Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW

The walkway winds through the woods, with branches often forming a canopy; it bumps up against Cowskin Creek from time to time.

“There's hedge trees, there's elm trees, there's other assorted hardwood trees in here,” Barnett said. “What this used to be is all grassland, so … this is actually a different kind of wild than the original.”

Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW

The grassland is still there: shortgrass growing among the trees, shimmering in the early sun. There are fields with a mix of tall and short grasses and other plants – gold, tan and rust – just starting to change colors as fall approaches.

And wildlife.

“There are lots of deer in here,” Barnett said, “and every other kind of animal that you get around here: foxes, coyotes, raccoons, possums, squirrels.”

The park is peaceful … despite the occasional distraction of a plane landing or taking off. But a visit is definitely worth the time.

It’s a chance to relax and unwind, while also getting some exercise.

“We need nature,” Barnett said. “It's part of staying healthy. We need to be in trees and birds and grass and not just concrete and developed cities.

“Cities are good, but we need this.”

