Where does the Wichita troll dwell? By the Keeper? Under a bridge?

There’s a sign on the Arkansas River walking path that says, “More than just a river.”

That’s certainly true. There’s a pedestrian bridge, Veteran’s Memorial Park and the majestic Keeper of the Plains.

And not far from the Keeper, there’s something else: a piece of hidden art that’s both wonderful – and maybe a little scary.

“He's seven feet tall,” said sculptor Connie Ernatt. “You have to count his fingers and toes because he doesn't have normal. I think he only has three fingers and a thumb.

“He's got some some wood plank shoes that he's fashioned himself. And, he's got like a patchwork outfit kind of on.”

What she’s describing is … a troll. A good-sized troll, just a little downriver from the Keeper, across from Exploration Place.

Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW Sculptor Connie Ernatt built a seven-foot-tall troll that is hidden in plain sight near the Keeper of the Plains and Exploration Place.

You might be wondering: “Why haven’t I seen him? He’s 7-feet tall, right?”

But that’s because he’s truly hidden, in a 14-foot pit, under a grate, and – this is the best part – you have to find him.

“So, it actually is a little scary to walk over it,” said Ernatt, who created the troll in 2007. “And that's what's really cool about it.

“Sometimes people walk right over him and don't even know he's down there.”

So how did we get a hidden troll? It started during the river redevelopment. While crews were working, they discovered a storm drain. It would have cost a lot of money to remove it, so …

“The landscape architect at the time said, ‘Well, you know, it's kind of cool, it's kind of creepy, maybe we should just add something down there.’” Ernatt said.

She was brought in and, after some discussions, they decided on a troll.

Ernatt said the planners initially wanted to put up signage.

Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW Ernatt was tasked with constructing a troll to house in an unused storm drain.

“But I was really adamant about it being hidden, and just seeing how long it would take for people to discover it,” she said.

It took awhile. Months went by…

“And all of a sudden someone found him, and they were like, ‘What is this? Where did it come from? How long has it been here?’ ”

And then the secret was out. The Wichita Eagle did an article. People started to look for the hidden troll, peering up at them through the grate. They told their friends. And so on.

“I think there's this little bit of ownership that happens once you find it, and you feel like you know something that other people don't,” Ernatt said.

“So, it has really taken on its own life.”

If you haven’t found him yet, here are a couple of hints: He’s on the upper path, looking up at the purple martin house. And if you look closely, you’ll find a few surprises tucked in with him.

Enjoy the search.