Lu and Marlene take a lovely winter stroll along the river

When it's cold — especially like it was earlier this month — the last thing you may be thinking about is how to spend more time outside.

But there's a special beauty in the winter landscape that's worth all the extra layers of clothing.

Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW

That's why co-worker Marlene Ryan decided to join me for a walk along the Arkansas River.

It was about 35 degrees, sunny and — miraculously — there was very little wind.

We didn't walk the more popular area between downtown and the iconic Keeper of the Plains but opted for the lesser-developed route between Seneca and 13th Street.

"I've not walked along this way," Marlene told me. "I've been on the other side, I think, with different 5Ks that I walk but no, not on this side. It's really pretty."

It is pretty. The bare trees form sharp patterns against the bright blue sky and frame the frozen river.

It's about two miles — four miles round trip — and on this lovely afternoon, we have it nearly all to ourselves.

"This is restful and peaceful," Marlene said. "I like it."

1 of 7 — Winter Hike Path 4.png Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW 2 of 7 — Winter Hike Path 2.png Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW 3 of 7 — Winter Hike Path 5.png Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW 4 of 7 — Winter Hike Path 6.png Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW 5 of 7 — Winter Hike Path 7.png Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW 6 of 7 — Winter Hike Path 9.png Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW 7 of 7 — Winter Hike Path 8.png Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW

We're on the north side of the river, on the back side of Cowtown. Across the river is McLean Boulevard and you can hear the traffic in the background. But you can also hear the river, the birds — and our footsteps.

We pass the red pedestrian bridge — the halfway point — and the river turns north.

The walking path goes into a more wooded area. The branches arch overhead — it will be a lush canopy in the spring and summer.

We can barely see the river through the branches, and the traffic sounds recede. This is my favorite part of the route. For a few minutes, the city is far away.

Lu Anne Stephens / KMUW

The path dips back toward the river, and we can see the sandbar covered in native grasses.

"Look how on the other side of the river, where those bare branches...where the sun's hitting them, it almost looks like they have ice on them, doesn't it?" Marlene said.

It's late enough in the afternoon that the shadows are starting to stretch across the path. As we pass Sim Golf Course, we can see the 13th Street bridge ahead and Marlene's car — with its nice warm heater — parked nearby.

So, why should we brave these outdoor walks, even in winter, even when it's cold?

There's exercise, of course. Getting away from all our various screens can't hurt either. And studies show that being in nature, surrounded by all the sights and sounds and smells, can lower stress.

And it's really beautiful.

But make sure to layer-up. And wear a hat.