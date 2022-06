Since Beth Golay began riding Wichita Transit in 2015, she’s been hectoring her friend and neighbor, Van Williams, to join her. For this month’s En Route, he finally did. Here’s their conversation from Route 21.

Discover more information about Youth Horizons here.

-

Beth Golay goes En Route with transit riders across Wichita. Her conversations are featured monthly on The Range. Follow her on Twitter @BethGolay, or you can probably track her down on Route 21.