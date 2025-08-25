© 2025 KMUW
Book Review

'The Hounding' is an atmospheric tale that explores misinformation and toxic masculinity

By Suzanne Perez
Published August 25, 2025 at 5:30 AM CDT
Xenobe Purvis is the author of "The Hounding," a novel set in 18th-century England that explores themes of mob mentality and superstition.
Xenobe Purvis’s debut novel, The Hounding, takes us to the 18th-century village of Little Nettlebed, England, where a drought has taken hold. The river is drying up, wells are becoming shallow, and something mysterious and unnatural hangs in the stifling air.

That’s where we meet the five Mansfield sisters — Anne, Elizabeth, Hester, Grace and little Mary. They have lost both their parents and, more recently, their grandmother, and they live on a farm with their ailing grandfather, who is going blind. A majority of townspeople think there’s something not quite right about the girls, but they can’t pinpoint just what it is. Then one day, the local ferryman, an alcoholic named Pete Darling, says he saw the girls transform into a pack of dogs, and the rumor spreads like wildfire.

Purvis says she drew inspiration from a real-life account of five girls in an Oxfordshire village who were diagnosed with a form of hysteria. The novel expands on that nugget of history to explore mob mentality and superstition, and how fear can cause a community to turn against its most vulnerable members. Add a handful of strong, independent, free-thinking women, and you’ve got a tale to rival Shirley Jackson.

“All of this is our punishment,” eldest daughter Anne says at one point in the novel. “It has nothing to do with the idea of us becoming dogs and everything to do with the fact of us being girls.”

The Hounding is a tense, atmospheric story that’s perfect for late-summer reading. Purvis manages to craft a story that’s both historical and timeless, with lessons on misinformation and toxic masculinity, and the price some pay for being different.

Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
