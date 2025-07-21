Horror novelist Paul Tremblay delivers middle-grade scares with ‘Another’

Writer Paul Tramblay is known for his creepy stories for adults — novels like Horror Movie and The Cabin at the End of the World. This week, Tremblay makes his middle-grade debut with a chilling tale for kids that explores friendship, isolation and the unsettling nature of childhood fears.

Another follows Casey Wilson, a young boy who doesn’t have many friends after an infamous “Zoom Incident” in sixth grade, when a classroom bully recorded his facial tics and posted them online. One day, Casey’s parents invite a mysterious friend over to play, and right away we know something’s not quite right: The friend, whose name is Morel, is more mannequin than human. He appears to be made of clay, and he doesn’t eat or sleep. Casey doesn’t want to be rude, and his parents seem unfazed by the weirdness, so the two boys start to bond over video games and art projects. The longer Morel sticks around, the more spooky and sinister things become. And when Casey finally starts asking questions and pushing for answers, it might be too late to protect his family and his life.

Much as he does in his adult horror novels, Tremblay masters the atmosphere of creeping dread. Another is toned down slightly for 8- to 12-year-olds, though, with no actual violence or gore. Young readers who love Goosebumps or beg for ghost stories around the campfire will want to add this book to their collections. As Tremblay explains in his author’s note, it was inspired by his personal experience as an educator and parent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enjoy it during summer break, or save it for spooky season.