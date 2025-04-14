© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Review

Katie Kitamura's 'Audition' will leave you puzzling long after the final page

By Suzanne Perez
Published April 14, 2025 at 4:30 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Katie Kitamura's new novel, "Audition," unravels a mystery involving a well-known actor.
Courtesy photo
Katie Kitamura's new novel, "Audition," unravels a mystery involving a well-known actor.

Reading a Katie Kitamura novel is like entering a house of mirrors: You’re not sure what’s real, what’s a reflection, and what might be glinting off the next surface. She blurs lines again with great effect in “Audition,” a tense and inscrutable story that explores the nature of performance and identity.

In the opening scene, a middle-aged actress is meeting a much younger man for lunch at a restaurant in Manhattan’s financial district. Our unnamed narrator is nervous about the encounter and how it might be perceived by those around her. She fears the other restaurant patrons might assume something scandalous, and when her husband unexpectedly walks into the restaurant, the tension ratchets up several more notches.

The young man, Xavier, says he thinks he might be the woman’s son, given up for adoption decades ago. She quickly corrects him and explains why that assumption is impossible. Or … is it? Who is Xavier, exactly, and what is his purpose? When he reappears as an assistant on the set of her play, every exchange takes on added mystery.

“There are always two stories taking place at once: the narrative inside the play and the narrative around it,” the actress/narrator says at one point. “And the boundary between the two is more porous than you might think.”

“Porous” is an apt descriptor for this novel as well, as Kitamura explores the blurred lines between reality and imagination. Everyone here seems to be auditioning for roles, both onstage and off, and the overall effect is disorienting.

I’d describe “Audition” as a slow-burn psychological thriller. It’s one of those books you can’t stop reading, even though you’re not exactly sure what’s going on. An addictive little morsel that will keep you puzzling long after the final page.

Tags
Book Review Arts and CultureCommentarybooksreading
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
See stories by Suzanne Perez