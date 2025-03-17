© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Review

'Integrated' explores the problematic legacy of school desegregation

By Suzanne Perez
Published March 17, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Noliwe Rooks is the chair of Africana Studies at Brown University and the author of "Integrated: How American Schools Failed Black Children."
Courtesy photo
Noliwe Rooks is the chair of Africana Studies at Brown University and the author of "Integrated: How American Schools Failed Black Children."

In May of 1954, the landmark Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education determined that racial segregation in schools was unconstitutional. Civil rights advocates heralded the ruling as a massive victory that would give Black children equitable access to public schools and a brighter path forward.

But as Noliwe Rooks recounts in her new book, that didn’t exactly work out as promised. The book is Integrated: How American Schools Failed Black Children, and it offers a powerful argument that the reality of desegregation fell far short of its intentions.

In the years following Brown v. Board, thriving schools in predominantly Black neighborhoods were shuttered or saw their funding slashed, and thousands of Black teachers lost their jobs. Meanwhile, white parents across the country fled urban areas for the suburbs, where their children could attend predominantly white schools.

“The dream of widespread integration became a tepid desegregation,” Rooks writes, “wherein as small a number as possible of Black children were, like pepper on popcorn, lightly sprinkled atop wealthy, white school environments, while most others were left behind.”

An award-winning scholar of education and Black history, Rooks weaves together sociological data and the experiences of her own parents, grandparents and son, who all faced discrimination and paid a steep price for the unrealized dream of integration. It’s a powerful indictment of our public school system, and one that policymakers and education advocates would do well to examine.

Tags
Book Review CommentaryArts and Culturebooksreading
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
See stories by Suzanne Perez