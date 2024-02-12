Newbery-winning ‘The Eyes & the Impossible’ puts Dave Eggers on par with kid-lit greats

You might recognize Dave Eggers for his much-acclaimed adult books, including “A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius,” “The Circle,” and “What is the What.” But with the announcement of the 2024 Newbery Medal, Eggers is now an award-winning children’s author.

He earned the prize for “The Eyes & the Impossible,” an adventure story about a dog named Johannes who lives free and runs fast on an island park. Johannes’s job is to be “the Eyes” — to watch everything that happens throughout the park and report back to three ancient Bison who serve as the park’s elders. His friends include a valiant seagull, a one-eyed squirrel, a smart-aleck raccoon and a pelican who can read.

The whole menagerie thinks and converses like humans, but they maintain the essence of their animal natures. They spend their time watching people and helping the Bison maintain “the Equilibrium” that’s so crucial to their existence.

The book is funny and wise, and a perfect example of a children’s book that appeals to adults as well. When an art museum goes up in the park, Johannes is captivated and hypnotized by what he calls “chaos-rectangles,” and he gets himself into trouble staring at the works of art. Then a boatload of goats arrive to eat the weeds, and the animals concoct a plan to work together and free the Bison.

Throughout my read, I was reminded of the E.B. White classic, “Charlotte’s Web,” with its memorable characters and sweet message of friendship and compassion.

Actor Ethan Hawke hits the audio out of the park. But you’ll probably want the print book as well, with artwork by Shawn Harris that places Johannes in full-color double-page landscape paintings. A masterpiece for all ages.