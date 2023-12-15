The gift of Irma Wassall's friendship

She was born in 1908 and I met her when she was 91 years old. Poet Irma Wassall was my friend. After studying her poetry, and with her permission, I gathered over 25 artists who each chose a poem and created a piece of art about the poem. All the work was shown at an Exhibition at the original City Arts building near the Boat House. She recited her poetry at that exhibition. That was the year 2000. She lived for 12 more years, passing at 103.

She lived a bohemian lifestyle, forming close friendships with Kansas artists in the 30’s such as Bill and Betty Dickerson, Birger Sandzen, and Mary Jane Teall. A petite and gorgeous woman--she wore vogue styles. She walked her Afghan Hounds through Riverside.

Irma published over a thousand poems in periodicals and newspapers like The New Yorker, and The New York Times. She was a reporter for Downbeat, the famous jazz magazine. She was the first Kansas female horse jockey. She was a model. She was a friend, inspiration, and mentor to many artists, musicians, and writers. She often recited her poetry in coffeehouses in the ‘50’s. She mentored counter-culture poet Micheal McClure. In 2001 she was given the Governor’s Award for Individual Artistic Achievement in Literary Arts.

I always remember her fiercely during the holidays. Last year I put coffee and sugar on her grave at Maple Grove. This year a big candy cane.

The wonderful gift of her friendship will last my lifetime.

