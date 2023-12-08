Reflections In Metal is a stunner

Reflections In Metal is the name of the current exhibition on view at Reuben Saunders Gallery. The show highlights eleven unique and brilliant metalsmithing artists from Kansas and the Midwest region. When one hears “metalsmithing” one might immediately think “jewelry”. And you would not be wrong here, except some of the jewelry comes in the form of full, upper body adornment, with gorgeous chest and back pieces in metals, complete with crowns by Christine Nelson. There are also interesting and stunning full chest encompassing necklaces in etched raw brass, agate, lodalite, and fire-polished crystal by Ngan Vuong. Naturally, there is a variety of beautiful rings, bracelets, and earrings in this show, but you will also find a set of ten finger claws, in filigreed sterling silver, which fit over each finger for an absolute one-of-a-kind look not found anywhere. These are by Sydney Pener of Kansas City.

I was quite taken with a set of three etched, forged, fabricated steel decorative vessels by Eric Ryser of Manhattan, Kansas—one in an ocean blue, another in seaweed green, and the smallest in dark pink.

The show is a real lesson in cutting edge metalsmithing with many surprises throughout. A real diversity of expression, beauty, and body adornment.

The show is a stunner. It runs through December 30th.

