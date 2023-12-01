The best way for young artists to get ahead is to band together

I’ve been lightly following a site called “Wichita Arts” on Facebook lately. There have been posts suggesting that young artists in Wichita are frustrated and angry. They feel art in Wichita is a “side dish”. They state that “gatekeepers” or more established artists, galleries, or show spaces are keeping them out. They feel underappreciated by the public in general and that they can’t find anywhere to show their work. They have to work day jobs to survive. Curious, I googled “Complaints by young artists in New York City” and found more of the same. And for Los Angeles, too.

It’s true. Artists struggle and toil for years to get their work “out there”. It’s a thankless pursuit full of twists and crazy curveballs. You get used to hearing the word “no”. You break your mind and heart to put your best work before the public with few sales to show for it. Not just in Wichita, but anywhere you might choose to make the fight. The only difference here is the lower cost of living—which is a huge plus—often taken for granted.

The best way for young artists to get ahead, make a quicker splash, and make sales is to band together. Artists can form co-ops of like-minded folks and create their own cultures and movements that work outside of all conventional boxes. Buy cheap clamp lights and find loaned spaces. Blaze an info trail on social media and have shows on weekends. Do it often. Repetition builds excitement and followers.

How do I know it works? Because artists in Wichita built careers doing exactly these things in the ‘90’s.

And all, save for a few, are still making art today.

