The (first) First Friday of the holiday season

Tonight is First Friday in Wichita and it is the first of two First Fridays for the holiday season. Now is the chance to buy art as gifts for the holidays, add to your collection, or begin a new collection all together.

Art House 310 features the works of Alexandria Olthoff and Josh Johnico. Olthoff’s work involves mixed media pet portraits and various other animals, while Johnico, of Choctaw and Hopi heritage, paints native art to keep Native American history alive.

Mulberry Art Gallery features “The Color Walls: Peeling Back the Layers”, an “exhibit of vulnerable unique moments of expression”, with paintings by Brittany Stewart and photographs by Alan Garrett.

Harvester Arts will host Trish Higgins Fine Art and the exhibit “Mostly Small Works”. The exhibit features work by Aaron Brown, Bob Burdette, Sid Garrison, Ann Resnick, and Debra Smith. But be aware—this is a daytime show that runs from 1-5pm today and again 1-5pm this Saturday.

And Reuben Saunders Gallery opens tonight with “Big Ideas, Small Wonders” a group show with 32 artists participating. The artists have created “small and affordable masterpieces.” Some of the artists included are: James Borger, Bruce VanOsdel, Marc Bosworth, Dallas Dodge, Marko Fields, Rebecca Hoyer, Jim Simpson, Mike Miller, Kathleen Shanahan, Michael Jilg, Katrina Swanson, and many more.

Get out and get with it as works from each of these shows is sure to go quickly.

Stay safe, and I’ll see you tonight.