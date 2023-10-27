Have a blast art-shopping this holiday season

In a matter of days we will begin seeing the dreaded holiday commercials on TV, reminding us that the clock is ticking for holiday gift shopping. I’m not a fan of banging heads with large, frantic crowds in search of parking places and gifts. I do my utmost to avoid giving hard-earned money to national chains, and the idea of shopping on Amazon drains a bit of my soul.

I’m an artist, so at our house we give original art for the holidays. You may be thinking that we give the art I create, but we don’t. My wife and I purchase art from fellow artists who live in the community. I encourage you to give this a try, because when you buy locally made art you are purchasing a one-of-a-kind object that is made with mind, heart, and soul. Buying art locally means you are investing not just your money, but your heart in your community. Giving art shows that you stand apart—that you’re a true original. It shows that you REALLY took the time and cared about what you chose to give. It’s personal.

There are many shops and galleries in the area that make it very easy to purchase locally made art. Or you can go on-line to find local artists through websites or social media. You’ll find a wide variety of paintings, sculpture, photography, prints or, what I personally like to work with, mixed-media… a combination or paint, found wood, paper… whatever the artist feels like mixing together in their work. You’ll be amazed at how much art is created in Wichita alone.

I promise that an art-shopping experience will give you a sense of accomplishment. Have a blast with it.