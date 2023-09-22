An art exhibit for misfits

In 1982, while living in New Orleans, I did a little partying with Glenn Danzig and his punk rock band The Misfits. I was interviewing them for a music publication. Later that evening, after they played a loud gig at Jed’s Place, they were arrested for trespassing in St. Louis Cemetery while searching for voodoo queen Marie Laveau’s grave. They were physically large guys, dressed in black leather, motorcycle boots, and skull face paint. Their look was finished with slicked back hair and a 2’ long greasy center fringe hanging over their faces. With a wall of amplifiers and explosive drums they caused a riotous stir wherever they played. I loved their sound.

Right now, City Arts features an exhibition in its main gallery hall titled simply—MISFITS: An Art Show. Artist and curator Jay Jacoby brought together 21 artists to create work which celebrates the band’s look, iconography, and sound. Work is executed in all mediums and is a mix of painted leather jackets, skateboard decks, hot rod art, and psychobilly schlock that will have you smiling. It's refreshing because it is far from your usual art exhibition. I would have loved to see the lights turned lower, some candles lit, with Hollywood Babylon playing on a sound system. But it’s best not to scare the children.

MISFITS: An Art Show, at City Arts, through October 29th.