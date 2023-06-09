© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
An Artist's Perspective

The Ulrich's 'Artists at Work' is refreshing

By Curt Clonts
Published June 9, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Joanna Ramondetta "Santa Maria del Fiore" 2017.
1 of 5  — Santa-Maria-del-Fiore.jpg
Joanna Ramondetta "Santa Maria del Fiore" 2017.
Curt Clonts
James Ackerley Porter "Birthday Tank" 2012.
2 of 5  — Birthday-Tank.jpg
James Ackerley Porter "Birthday Tank" 2012.
Curt Clonts
Austin Storie "Super Shigeru" 2023.
3 of 5  — Super-Shigeru.jpg
Austin Storie "Super Shigeru" 2023.
Curt Clonts
Lydia Humphreys "Counterfactual Thinking" 2022.
4 of 5  — Counterfactual-Thinking.jpg
Lydia Humphreys "Counterfactual Thinking" 2022.
Curt Clonts
Jo Reinert "Plant/Growth" 2023.
5 of 5  — Plant-Growth.jpg
Jo Reinert "Plant/Growth" 2023.
Curt Clonts

The Ulrich Museum has found an interesting approach with a new exhibition in the foyer and main hallway titled “Artists at Work: The Ulrich Staff Creates”. That’s right. This show is comprised of art created by the museum’s own staff members: Lydia Humphreys, James Porter, Joanna Ramondetta, Jo Reinert, and Austin Storie.

This is a highly trained and talented group of artists who have managed to put together a very eclectic 2D show that works extremely well as a collected effort.

Ramondetta gives us 8 extremely elegant paintings on canvas which are contemporary takes on a Baroque style, but with incredibly painstaking and gorgeous borders painted around each. These are presented in some of the most detailed Italian frames I have seen.

Porter brings a free-flowing and brilliant array of works in charcoal and mixed media that play at delicious cheekiness, with the exceptions of a portrait of his son and a piece called “Birthday Tank”, both of which tug at my heart.

Storie lends a large digital animation piece titled “Super Shigeru” which is absolutely on point.

Humphreys states a purpose with crisp black and white linocuts and screenprints, framed in white, that speak of deep ills in our society.

And Reinert finishes with a large, colorful abstract diptych and several collaged mixed media pieces that remind me of the work of artist Jim Gross.

It’s plain that each of these artists could have a career beyond their duties at the Ulrich.

This show is refreshing and is a blast to see.

Tags
An Artist's Perspective CommentaryArts and Culture
Curt Clonts
Curt Clonts is a Wichita-born artist who volunteers as KMUW's art reviewer. When Curt isn’t working in his College Hill studio he is usually spending time with his wife, kids, and grandkids. He also spends the spring and summer months kayaking and camping.
See stories by Curt Clonts