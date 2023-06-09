The Ulrich's 'Artists at Work' is refreshing

The Ulrich Museum has found an interesting approach with a new exhibition in the foyer and main hallway titled “Artists at Work: The Ulrich Staff Creates”. That’s right. This show is comprised of art created by the museum’s own staff members: Lydia Humphreys, James Porter, Joanna Ramondetta, Jo Reinert, and Austin Storie.

This is a highly trained and talented group of artists who have managed to put together a very eclectic 2D show that works extremely well as a collected effort.

Ramondetta gives us 8 extremely elegant paintings on canvas which are contemporary takes on a Baroque style, but with incredibly painstaking and gorgeous borders painted around each. These are presented in some of the most detailed Italian frames I have seen.

Porter brings a free-flowing and brilliant array of works in charcoal and mixed media that play at delicious cheekiness, with the exceptions of a portrait of his son and a piece called “Birthday Tank”, both of which tug at my heart.

Storie lends a large digital animation piece titled “Super Shigeru” which is absolutely on point.

Humphreys states a purpose with crisp black and white linocuts and screenprints, framed in white, that speak of deep ills in our society.

And Reinert finishes with a large, colorful abstract diptych and several collaged mixed media pieces that remind me of the work of artist Jim Gross.

It’s plain that each of these artists could have a career beyond their duties at the Ulrich.

This show is refreshing and is a blast to see.