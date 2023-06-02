Get out and celebrate art tonight

Wichita has a long and storied history in art. And we show it off every first Friday. Tonight is the night to get out and celebrate with showings all over the city.

Mark Arts presents (IN)FLUX—the art of Brenda Lichman and Tim Stone. Lichman’s ceramics are on point with rich glazes and expert forms which show why she has won many important awards. Her incredible work would be a prize in any great collection.

Tim Stone’s paintings, rendered in interesting combinations of paint media, feature thought provoking perspectives with bold focus on outdoor spaces. With a keen feel for sources of light within the work, Stone’s paintings seemingly emit heat rays.

Art House 310 features the work of Chris Ramirez. In Ramirez’s work we find a collision of order, chaos, mythology, and the occult which create both wonder and questions that will have you seriously pondering each work for hidden meanings.

Gallery X11 is showing new works by member artist Martha Wherry in her latest exhibition “Divergence”. Wherry’s work is always a celebration of color.

Reuben Saunders Gallery opens a group show titled “MATERIALIST”, with artists Jessie Fisher, Melanie Johnson, Christopher Lawrence, Scott Seebart, and Michael McCaffery.

And- Vertigo 232 features “GET RAD!” –the art of the skateboard. This delightful show features the work of over 20 soul-surfing artists who will undoubtedly show us new ways to shred.

For more information and site maps visit downtownwichita.org.

