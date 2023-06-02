© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
An Artist's Perspective

Get out and celebrate art tonight

By Curt Clonts
Published June 2, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Michael McCaffrey "Milkweed Gardeners" Oil on canvas.
1 of 3  — Milkweed-Gardners.png
Michael McCaffrey "Milkweed Gardeners" Oil on canvas.
Curt Clonts
Christopher Lowrance, "Gray Eyes" Oil on canvas.
2 of 3  — Grey-Eyes.png
Christopher Lowrance, "Gray Eyes" Oil on canvas.
Curt Clonts
Jessie Fisher, "Plaster Head with Table" Ink and flashe on linen.
3 of 3  — Plaster-Head-with-Table-3.png
Jessie Fisher, "Plaster Head with Table" Ink and flashe on linen.
Curt Clonts

Wichita has a long and storied history in art. And we show it off every first Friday. Tonight is the night to get out and celebrate with showings all over the city.

Mark Arts presents (IN)FLUX—the art of Brenda Lichman and Tim Stone. Lichman’s ceramics are on point with rich glazes and expert forms which show why she has won many important awards. Her incredible work would be a prize in any great collection.

Tim Stone’s paintings, rendered in interesting combinations of paint media, feature thought provoking perspectives with bold focus on outdoor spaces. With a keen feel for sources of light within the work, Stone’s paintings seemingly emit heat rays.

Art House 310 features the work of Chris Ramirez. In Ramirez’s work we find a collision of order, chaos, mythology, and the occult which create both wonder and questions that will have you seriously pondering each work for hidden meanings.

Gallery X11 is showing new works by member artist Martha Wherry in her latest exhibition “Divergence”. Wherry’s work is always a celebration of color.

Reuben Saunders Gallery opens a group show titled “MATERIALIST”, with artists Jessie Fisher, Melanie Johnson, Christopher Lawrence, Scott Seebart, and Michael McCaffery.

And- Vertigo 232 features “GET RAD!” –the art of the skateboard. This delightful show features the work of over 20 soul-surfing artists who will undoubtedly show us new ways to shred.

For more information and site maps visit downtownwichita.org.

Tags
An Artist's Perspective CommentaryArts and Culture
Curt Clonts
Curt Clonts is a Wichita-born artist who volunteers as KMUW's art reviewer. When Curt isn’t working in his College Hill studio he is usually spending time with his wife, kids, and grandkids. He also spends the spring and summer months kayaking and camping.
See stories by Curt Clonts