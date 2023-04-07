© 2023 KMUW
An Artist's Perspective

April's First Friday art crawl has fabulous shows to see

By Curt Clonts
Published April 7, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
Study-For-Fire-Extinguisher--Mason-Smith,-Mont-Royal-Park,-Montreal,-Quebec-(blue-and-white).png
1 of 5  — Study-For-Fire-Extinguisher--Mason-Smith,-Mont-Royal-Park,-Montreal,-Quebec-(blue-and-white).png
Patrick Duegaw, “Study For Fire Extinguisher: Mason Smith, Mont Royal Park, Montreal, Quebec (blue and white)” 2011, acrylic on paper
Patrick Duegaw / Courtesy Photo
Study-For-Torin-With-Mounted-Antlers-(or)-Immortality-Granted-(foreground-figure,-full).png
2 of 5  — Study-For-Torin-With-Mounted-Antlers-(or)-Immortality-Granted-(foreground-figure,-full).png
Patrick Duegaw, “Study For Torin With Mounted Antlers (or) Immortality Granted (foreground figure, full)” 2015, graphite on paper
Patrick Duegaw / Courtesy Photo
Lighter-Than-Air-#1.png
3 of 5  — Lighter-Than-Air-#1.png
Eric Schmidt, “Lighter Than Air #1”
Eric Schmidt / Courtesy Photo
Winter-Wheat-Near-Palouse,-Washington-(July-24,-2022'.png
4 of 5  — Winter-Wheat-Near-Palouse,-Washington-(July-24,-2022'.png
Larry Schwarm, Wichita, Ks., “Winter Wheat Near Palouse, Washington (July 24, 2022)”, photograph
Larry Schwarm / Photo courtesy of Reuben Saunders Gallery
Storm-Lit-Paradox.png
5 of 5  — Storm-Lit-Paradox.png
Dan Chaffee, Eldorado, Ks., “Storm Lit Paradox”, oil on panel
Dan Chaffee / Photo courtesy of Reuben Saunders Gallery

We are lucky! Tonight is the First Friday Art Crawl for April in Wichita, and there are some fabulous shows to see!

At the Fisch Haus on South Commerce you will find great lithographs, paintings, drawings and prints by Patrick Duegaw, upstairs, with sculptures by Eric Schmidt, downstairs. A show at the Fisch Haus never disappoints.

Hopping Gnome Brewing Company features interesting abstract paintings by Tania Pemar.

There is a fun show opening at Vertigo Gallery at 232 N. Market. Artist Steve Britton’s show titled “Pork and Beings” promises “tasteless humor and mediocre art combined into one show.”

A retrospective of Ranal Herrell Young’s fabulous mixed media and collage works will be on view at The Fiber Studio and Gallery at 418 S. Commerce.

Revolutsia at 2721 E. Central features a pop-up market with various artists and makers. With music, food, and drinks inside and out—it’s sure to be a blast.

Wichita City Arts features the art of Virgil Penner, a Washington Elementary 5th Grade skateboard show, and the All Hands On Deck skateboard art show.

Standard Issue Company at 924 E. Douglas features the ethereal work of Brendon Whitney.

And—Reuben Saunders Gallery features 15 local and regional artists who have created brilliant works which reflect the beauty and majesty of unique vistas.

Step out tonight and take in some wonderful art, people watching, and great times during the First Friday Art Crawl here, in Wichita. For times and locations of these and many other openings go to: downtownwichita.org.

Tags
An Artist's Perspective CommentaryArts and Culture
Curt Clonts
Curt Clonts is a Wichita-born artist who volunteers as KMUW's art reviewer. When Curt isn’t working in his College Hill studio he is usually spending time with his wife, kids, and grandkids. He also spends the spring and summer months kayaking and camping.
See stories by Curt Clonts