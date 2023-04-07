April's First Friday art crawl has fabulous shows to see

We are lucky! Tonight is the First Friday Art Crawl for April in Wichita, and there are some fabulous shows to see!

At the Fisch Haus on South Commerce you will find great lithographs, paintings, drawings and prints by Patrick Duegaw, upstairs, with sculptures by Eric Schmidt, downstairs. A show at the Fisch Haus never disappoints.

Hopping Gnome Brewing Company features interesting abstract paintings by Tania Pemar.

There is a fun show opening at Vertigo Gallery at 232 N. Market. Artist Steve Britton’s show titled “Pork and Beings” promises “ tasteless humor and mediocre art combined into one show .”

A retrospective of Ranal Herrell Young’s fabulous mixed media and collage works will be on view at The Fiber Studio and Gallery at 418 S. Commerce.

Revolutsia at 2721 E. Central features a pop-up market with various artists and makers. With music, food, and drinks inside and out—it’s sure to be a blast.

Wichita City Arts features the art of Virgil Penner, a Washington Elementary 5th Grade skateboard show, and the All Hands On Deck skateboard art show.

Standard Issue Company at 924 E. Douglas features the ethereal work of Brendon Whitney.

And—Reuben Saunders Gallery features 15 local and regional artists who have created brilliant works which reflect the beauty and majesty of unique vistas.