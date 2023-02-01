A native of Omaha, Nebraska, Sawyer Belair is a recent University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who found his calling in journalism after spending his first two years of college studying physics and mathematics. Since then, he’s worked as a reporter at the UNL student-run Daily Nebraskan, Norfolk (NE) Daily News and, most recently, the Lincoln Journal Star. Beyond his passion for weaving compelling data with human-centric storytelling, Sawyer is an avid enjoyer of science fiction, the outdoors and thinking way too hard about the nature of human existence.

