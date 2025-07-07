© 2025 KMUW
Rachel Schnelle

Rachel Schnelle is a Feature Reporter for KRPS. Originally from Southwest Missouri, she has almost three years of experience working at Midwest Public Radio stations - covering healthcare, community-driven stories, and politics. In 2022, she graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

She can be reached by email at @rschnelle@pittstate.edu
Follow Rachel Schnelle on X @rachel_schnelle